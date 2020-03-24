Lockdown essential to break virus spread

The overwhelming response of the country to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for a ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday was a positive and welcome sign, but that marks only the beginning of a long fight against the coronavirus which is fast spreading across states. Millions of people stayed indoors, hardly any vehicles moved and it was an extraordinary shutdown of the country. The curfew was intended to highlight the need for social distancing, which is the key to containing the spread of the virus. But compliance and restraint for one day is not enough, and there should not be any complacency. The people also did well to hail and express their gratitude to the medical personnel on the front lines and their support staff. But the sight of many groups of people standing or moving together, clapping hands or banging utensils and other objects, showed that the idea of social distancing has not gone deep into the minds and conduct of the people. It is understandable, but we all need to adopt this measure quickly.

Stricter steps are needed, and they are needed for a longer period. The government has announced a lockdown in 75 districts, including in nine in Karnataka. Some states are under a total lockdown. Railway services have been stopped across the country and many states have announced suspension of public road transport and metro services. The functioning of government departments and offices has also been curtailed. The functioning of private companies and offices also, except those that provide essential services, should be stopped. The Prime Minister himself has noted that the lockdowns are not being taken seriously by many people. He has told state governments to enforce the lockdown rules and called upon the people to save themselves and their families by strictly adhering to them. Refusal to abide by them and violations should attract legal action and punishment as deterrents, though arbitrary and illegal penalties must be avoided.

It is equally important to ensure that essential supplies and services are not disrupted. Hospitals need to be equipped with materials and facilities to treat the patients, whose numbers are expected to rise soon. Jobs, businesses and means of livelihood of many people will be curtailed or lost. Their hardship will have to be mitigated. This is a challenging and unprecedented situation, and failure is not an option. While governments have to ensure that there is no slippage in action, the greater responsibility lies with the people. That is to unfailingly practice social distancing and safe hygienic practices. Stay at home and wash hands.