Lockdown: Sad result of missteps

Starting tonight, Karnataka will go under a lockdown for two weeks. The spiralling number of Covid-19 infections in the state and especially in Bengaluru has prompted the Yediyurappa government to take this drastic step. The numbers are indeed alarming. On Sunday, Karnataka reported 34,804 new Covid-19 cases, while Bengaluru alone saw 20,733 new infections, its highest single-day infections since the pandemic’s outbreak last year. Not only does Bengaluru have the second-most daily new infections in the country but also, it has the highest number (180,542) of active cases. Besides Bengaluru, the second wave has hit Tumakuru, Kodagu, Bengaluru Rural and Hassan with great ferocity. Understandably, the Yediyurappa government is worried.

It is unfortunate that it has come to this. Proponents of lockdowns will argue that they help contain the speed of the spread of the virus. While this may be true to some extent, the damage that lockdowns do to the lives and livelihoods of millions of people is also undeniable. Lockdowns impact the poorest people the most, daily wage earners and those working in the unorganised sector. A timely stringent enforcement of pandemic protocols, including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing, would have been far more effective and less damaging than lockdowns. But wielding a big -- and somewhat blunt -- weapon to address the pandemic has become necessary due to a variety of reasons. Covid cases in Bengaluru fell steadily between October and February. So why are we in a more difficult situation today?

The government declared victory against the virus too soon and let down its guard. It reduced testing of people. Officials who had been assigned to work on the pandemic were reportedly shifted back to their parent departments. Politicians were discarding their masks. This sent out a message to the masses that the pandemic was over. People thronged markets and weddings. It paved the way for deadlier variants of the coronavirus to infect people. Although the first pandemic wave laid bare the fragility of our health infrastructure, the government did not use the pandemic’s lean period to build up hospital capacities. This failure has resulted in patients having to run from pillar to post to get admitted to hospitals or access medicines and oxygen.

The lockdown raises several questions. Public transport will not run, but the government has said that except for the garment industry, other manufacturing units will function as will the construction sector. But how will people make their way to work? Importantly, how will they transport patients to hospitals? There is a dire shortage of ambulances in the City and people are being fleeced by unscrupulous ambulance operators even when these services are free. The government must crack down on those who seek to profit from others’ misery. And in the medium term, it will also have to take steps to mitigate the impact of lost livelihoods.