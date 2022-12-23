Marital rape: Karnataka’s welcome stand

When the central government is yet to make it clear to the Supreme Court what its position on the issue of marital rape is, the Karnataka government has done well to take a positive and clear position on it. It has told the court that it supported the Karnataka High Court’s order that gave the go-ahead for prosecution of a man over the charge of rape levelled by his wife. In an affidavit filed in response to a plea by the husband who has challenged the HC order, the state has said that the “High Court of Karnataka has considered all the questions of law involved in the present petition and it does not require any interference by the Supreme Court”. In July this year, the Supreme Court had stayed the March 23, 2022, order of the High Court. The court also clubbed the case with other pleas challenging the Delhi High Court’s split verdict on some petitions seeking to criminalise marital rape.

The case arose from an FIR filed by a man following a complaint filed by his wife in March 2017. A special court had framed charges against him for offences punishable under various sections of the IPC, including those relating to rape and cruelty. The High Court allowed the charges to be framed, and though the Supreme Court has stayed the High Court’s order, the various issues involved will soon be gone into by it. The court has in a ruling in September held that the term “rape” would also include marital rape, though this was within the ambit of the abortion law. It had also said that the distinction drawn between married and unmarried women is “artificial and constitutionally unsustainable”. The court has sought a response from the central government on the criminalisation of marital rape by striking down the exception under Section 375 of the IPC, which lays down that “sexual intercourse or sexual acts by a man with his own wife” is not rape.

The Karnataka government’s affidavit is welcome because it shows a different thinking about marital rape in the ruling establishment. The central government had once told the Delhi High Court that criminalisation of marital rape would destroy the institution of marriage. But later it told the court that it was holding consultations on the matter with all “stakeholders”. It is because the outcome of these consultations is not yet known that the Karnataka affidavit becomes important. The central government will hopefully endorse the state government’s position in its response to the Supreme Court’s direction. Juridical thinking has consistently favoured an expansion of a woman’s rights, which includes the right to her body. Governments should be supportive of that.