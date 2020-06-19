Moratorium: RBI’s half-baked loan scheme

The Supreme Court has taken the right decision by directing the Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), to review the much-hyped loan moratorium scheme, which, instead of bailing out stressed borrowers, levies an additional financial burden on them. With the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown leading to job loss and salary cuts, the RBI had, in March, announced a three-month moratorium, later extended to six months, on the payment of monthly EMIs on home, automobile and personal term loans. The scheme was then hailed as a major relief to both - banks which have become increasingly dependent on retail lending, and borrowers who would not have to go through the ignominy of being declared defaulters and their credit ratings downgraded. Far from the RBI’s stated objective of “providing deferment specifically to tide over the economic fallout of COVID-19”, the scheme increases the load on the borrower as they will now have to pay an additional interest on the interest accrued on the unpaid EMI during the moratorium period.

It is unfortunate that the Centre, instead of providing succour to the common man in these testing times, is pushing him to the brink by taking a belligerent stand and refusing to offer any relief. The Union government’s mind became amply clear when Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta told the court, “If you want deferment of your loan, you have to pay the price for the deferment,” while strongly opposing any waiver of ‘interest on interest’. The government’s despicable attempt to wash its hands off the issue arguing that the matter was between the banks and the customers, drew a sharp retort from the bench which observed, “You cannot now claim helplessness after announcing the moratorium.” The banks, on the other hand, contended that such a waiver will drive them to insolvency and disable them from paying interest to their depositors, especially senior citizens who live out of their savings. The irony was not lost on the court which quickly pointed out to the increasing non-performing assets of banks due to the default of loans amounting to thousands of crores of rupees.

The Centre and RBI have none but themselves to blame for this mess as they seem to have taken a half-baked decision without consulting banks regarding the possible repercussions. With not many borrowers coming forward to avail of the moratorium, given the increased liability on them, the very purpose of the scheme is defeated. The case is now posted for August and the government would do well to comply with the court’s suggestion and bear the burden of penal interest on its own or equip the banks to do so.