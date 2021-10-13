Motivated tax raids undermine rule of law

Raids which have been used by tax authorities for investigation of suspected evasion and irregularities have now become weapons in the hands of the government for use against political opponents, critics or anybody to whom it wants to send a message or a warning. The Income Tax (I-T) raids in the last few days on Umesh, a close aide of former chief minister BS Yediyurappa and his family, and on some contractors who are said to have been associated with him can only be seen as politically-driven actions. Yediyurappa’s family members have acknowledged that he had worked for them. The raids assume their meaning in Karnataka’ new political context. Yediyurappa was forced out of power and Basavaraj Bommai was installed as Chief Minister by the BJP’s central leadership in July. The raids on Umesh and others seem aimed at containing Yediyurappa, rather than unearthing tax evasion.

There have been reports that Yediyurappa and his associates have pressured Bommai on some key decisions of the new government and Bommai was not able to function independently due to the interference. The raids are seen as a message to Yediyurappa not to interfere in the administration. It is an intra-party problem of the BJP and had to be solved politically within the party, not with the help of the Income Tax Department, which is an arm of the government and is supported by the taxes paid by citizens. Yediyurappa is the leader who built the BJP in Karnataka from scratch and brought it to power. He was not only ousted, much the way that Amarinder Singh was ousted by the Congress in Punjab, but is now being treated as a political opponent, raided by proxy and told to stay off.

The Modi government has used the I-T Department, the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies to raid leaders of opposition parties like the DMK in Tamil Nadu, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra, and the Congress in many states. The leaders’ associates have also not been spared. Newspapers and public personalities who are critical of the government and its policies have also been raided. The agencies themselves give publicity to their actions and even disclose the extent of the alleged wrongdoing, for impact. The finance ministry has done that in this case, too. This selective and vindictive use of government agencies for political purposes is wrong and most undemocratic. The government has not been deterred by criticism and is even expanding the scope of its actions to include the BJP’s own squabbles. That is a dangerous trend that undermines all norms of governance and rule of law.

