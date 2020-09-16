New BBMP Bill on city governance a dud

The Karnataka government has postponed elections to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which were due this month, ostensibly to facilitate adoption of a new law exclusively to govern the city. At present, Bengaluru comes under the purview of the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, which has been found to be inadequate to deal with some of the unique problems faced by a city with a population of 1.2 crore and an area over 700 sq km.

The proposed Bill, which is expected to be introduced in the upcoming session of the legislature, can at best be described as window-dressing as it does not contain any far-reaching provisions that can drastically improve the quality of living in the city. Even the long-pending demand to free BBMP from the clutches of the state government by adopting the Mayor-in-Council system, in which Bengaluru will be governed by an autonomous city-legislature and the Mayor is directly elected for a five-year term, has been ignored.

Though the term of the Mayor will be extended to 2.5 years from the current one year, he will continue to remain a mere figurehead as the executive power is vested with the BBMP Commissioner, an IAS officer. By stipulating that the newly-formed zonal committees, too, will be headed by bureaucrats, and not elected representatives, the government has ensured that its stranglehold over BBMP will continue, with the civic body left with no real powers.

While on paper, BBMP will now be charged with urban planning, in reality, crucial civic responsibilities like water and power supply, infrastructure development, lake management, sewage system, metro rail and local bus transport will continue to remain with other agencies. The new legislation has overlooked the urgent need to set up an umbrella organisation to coordinate multiple agencies which are currently working in silos and often at cross-purposes, leading to a complete breakdown in the management of the city.

The Bill also proposes increasing the number of wards to 225 to bring recently urbanised villages in the city’s periphery under the control of BBMP. While such consolidation may help comprehensive planning, several villages which were merged with the city in 2007-8 have still not been provided with basic amenities.

Ironically, an existing provision that hits at the very root of self-governance by permitting local MPs, MLAs and MLCs to vote in BBMP council meetings, is set to continue. This provision has often been misused to alter the composition of the corporation and create an artificial majority, especially in the election of the Mayor. The legislature should take a critical look at the new law which, in its present form, has nothing substantial to offer.