Not all can afford paid booster dose

The government has done well to open up the booster or the precautionary vaccination dose programme against the SARS-COV-2 virus to all citizens in the 18-60 age group. The new phase of the programme started on April 10. Those above 60 years and healthcare and frontline workers have been covered by the programme since January. Though the pandemic has largely retreated and many safety measures have been relaxed in most parts of the country, the threat is far from over. There are countries that have experienced the fourth and fifth waves of the pandemic, and it is still active in many places. Shanghai is under a strict lockdown now. There are also chances of new variants of the virus emerging. A more transmissible XE variant has already been detected, and it is necessary to take precautions against that and other likely variants.

The new vaccination drive is timely. Studies have shown that the immunity gained from vaccines starts decreasing after a certain period, which is widely considered to be about four to six months after the administration of the second dose. A considerable section of the adults in the country received their shots six months ago and it is now time for a booster dose. Vaccination schedules and other matters connected with vaccines are still under study. It is not known whether the same vaccine that was used for the first two doses or a different one would be more effective as a third dose. But there is agreement that a third dose is necessary and would be helpful. Some countries have even started offering the fourth dose to their populations.

But it is unfortunate that the booster dose programme has been restricted to private healthcare institutions and those who want the third dose have to pay for it. This is wrong as it is discriminatory and denies the right to vaccination for large numbers of people. The prices of the vaccines on offer have been reduced but the cost of vaccination, which includes the price of the vaccine and the service fee to be charged by hospitals, will be a high amount for large sections of people. There was some confusion about the prices because private hospitals have old stocks which were bought at higher prices. Though they have been told that they would be compensated for the price difference, the doubts have not been fully cleared. The response from the public to the booster drive is also lackadaisical. The reasons for the free supply of two doses of the vaccine at government hospitals apply equally well to the booster dose also. Immunity for all should be the government’s aim and it should not be stingy with spending on such an important public health issue.