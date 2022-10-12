One more case of undue harassment

The relief given by the Kerala High Court to the state’s former Finance Minister Thomas Isaac over the summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the court’s observations in the case should be seen in the context of the harassment of Opposition leaders by the central agency in many parts of the country. The court said there was "no justification" for the agency’s repeated summons to Isaac in connection with a case of alleged violation of foreign exchange rules and other irregularities related to the issuance of ‘masala’ bonds by KIIFB, a government company set up to facilitate infrastructure financing in the state. The ED has been questioning some officials of KIIFB over the issuance of ‘masala’ bonds, which are rupee-denominated bonds floated by Indian companies outside the country. KIIFB’s bonds were listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2019. The proceeds from the bonds are used for infrastructure development.

The ED’s investigation has been widely seen as politically motivated and intended to show the LDF government and Isaac in poor light, if not to implicate them. The government and Isaac have maintained that the ED has not been able to find any evidence of irregularities. The bonds were issued under a central government scheme, and other entities like the NTPC have issued such bonds. The RBI approved the issue, and the funds are channelled through it. It has not yet raised any questions about the bonds. The ED issued summons to Isaac without intimating to him the grounds on which he was to be questioned. It also sought personal information, such as his bank account details for 10 years though the bond scheme is only three years old. Isaac challenged the ED action in the High Court, and the court has restrained ED from issuing any summons for the next two months. It has also made the RBI a party to the case.

The court allowed the investigation to continue, but the fact that no evidence of wrongdoing has emerged in the last two years raises serious questions about its motives. There is no FIR till now. The investigation should also be seen as part of other investigations made by the ED and other agencies into charges of involvement of LDF leaders in other cases, including a case of alleged smuggling of gold and foreign currency. They are also not known to have yielded any results. Isaac’s contention that he was summoned by the agency in a fishing expedition seems to be correct and the court did well to give him relief in a case that has all the markings of undue harassment.