Pak SC has upheld democratic principle

Pakistan’s Supreme Court deserves applause for upholding the country’s Constitution. Of course, this is its responsibility. But in a country where all other institutions appear to be crumbling, the apex court has discharged its responsibility admirably. In a unanimous ruling on Thursday evening, the Supreme Court declared that the April 3 decision of the Deputy Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly to call off a no-confidence vote against the Imran Khan government was “unconstitutional.” Since the decision to call off the no-trust vote is unconstitutional, all other decisions that followed, including the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA) and the calling of fresh elections, stand nullified. The Supreme Court has said that the NA must meet Saturday morning and that the session cannot be prorogued until the procedure on the vote of no-confidence is completed. It is up to Pakistan’s elected representatives to steer the country’s fragile democracy forward. Imran Khan is expected to lose Saturday’s trust vote. But will he come up with new tricks? Khan has no one to blame but himself for the position he finds himself in -- not only was his governance poor, so has been his conduct in upholding democratic traditions. It all ended in the unconstitutional moves in the past week when, desperate to stave off being toppled, he simply called off the no-trust vote and laid bare his contempt for constitutional principles and democratic procedures.

Pakistan’s tryst with democracy has been a chequered one. Its democracy has been dealt repeated blows not just by the military but also the executive and the legislature. In this otherwise bleak scenario, the Supreme Court has stood apart. Now, it is for Pakistan’s elected representatives to hold up their side of the democratic bargain.

Pakistan is no stranger to military coups. Though the military has so far not stepped in overtly to “clean up the mess created by the politicians,” that possibility is ever present. If Imran Khan is ousted in a no-confidence vote, he will become the first PM of the country to go in this fashion, but that will be in keeping with democratic norms. It is now for the Pakistani Opposition to assure their nation that while playing the inevitable power games, they do desire to maintain and deepen democracy. There are reports of an arrangement between the country’s two main ruling dynasties whereby Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shehbaz Sharif will take charge as Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Asif Zardari as President. It is not an arrangement that inspires confidence and may well not last. Pakistan thus seems set for a further period of uncertainty. India will need to keep a close watch on the situation there.