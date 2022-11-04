Pakistan’s turmoil, instability set to rise

The attempted assassination of former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan is likely to worsen political turmoil and instability in the country. Khan escaped with a bullet injury to his leg. One other person was killed and at least 10 were injured when the assailant sprayed bullets at Khan and others who were atop a modified container truck during the party’s ‘long march’ to Islamabad. An alleged assailant has been arrested. He is reported to have said that he “tried to kill” Khan because he was “misguiding the people”. It is unlikely that he was the only one involved in the assassination bid. A neutral and thorough probe is necessary to investigate if this was part of a larger conspiracy to eliminate Khan. Pakistan is not new to assassinations and most of these were not the work of individuals but often, as in the case of the killing of Benazir Bhutto, involves State institutions like the military and the ISI. Although Khan’s government was toppled in a vote of no-confidence in April, he remains popular among voters and is pushing for fresh elections. However, his confrontationist and often unreasonable politics have drawn the ire of many in Pakistan. At a time when the country is reeling under an economic crisis and the recent devastating floods, people are upset with his preoccupation with returning to power. Importantly, he has been targeting the military, whose protégé he once was, and the Shehbaz Sharif government. Clearly, he has powerful enemies; any one of them could be behind the assassination bid. Unearthing the truth is important for Pakistan’s democracy.

The assassination bid will worsen things in Pakistan. The PTI has said it will continue its march to Islamabad. Its activists have launched protests across the country. So far, the march has been peaceful. That is likely to change. PTI activists are fired up over the attempt on their leader’s life and could run amok in the coming days. Meanwhile, the security establishment, which is looking for an opportunity to crack down on the PTI, could incite a showdown. Mass unrest looms.

Although in recent months Pakistan’s military leadership has signalled disinterest in assuming a political role, intervention cannot be ruled out, especially as turmoil grows. Pakistan’s Generals like to project themselves as guardians of democracy. They could step in to ‘save’ Pakistan’s democracy from politicians. Pakistani politicians need to see the writing on the wall and act. It will require ruling party politicians to stop using institutions against rivals. It will require Khan to stop his irresponsible politics. The assassination bid on him is a wake-up call. Pakistan’s democracy is in peril yet again.