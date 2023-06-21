PM must speak for gun control in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, which begins today, is being hailed as a milestone in India-US relations for several reasons. One is that unlike Modi’s previous visits to the US, this one is a state visit, i.e., he will stay in the White House, an honour that Washington reserves for its closest allies.

While Modi is not the first Indian Prime Minister on a state visit to the US — most recently, Manmohan Singh’s trip to the US in 2009 was a state visit, a recognition of the close bilateral strategic ties that emerged during his years in office, signified by the India-US nuclear deal — Modi’s four-day visit reflects the importance the Biden administration accords to India in its strategy to deal with global challenges, especially China.

Modi’s visit will see multiple events, including a reception at the White House and an address – his second -- to the US Congress, that will be marked by pomp and pageantry. However, India must ensure that the visit is not lost in style but is productive in substance. There is promise of that, too. Defence industrial and technology cooperation and sales are high on the agenda of the two sides and several deals are expected to be signed. These are important for India’s military prowess and national security.

But Modi must bring up another matter during his discussions with President Biden – that of the safety and security of Indians and people of Indian origin in the US. There have been multiple instances of random mass shootings of people, including in schools, at malls and on the streets, in the US.

Some of these attacks have also involved racism and targeted killing of immigrants. Such mass shootings have been facilitated in recent years as gun laws have gone haywire, especially in Republican-ruled states, to allow citizens to buy not just a pistol for defence but even lethal automatics. The US is a land of immigrants from all over the world, and therefore US gun laws are not merely a domestic issue but a matter of global concern, especially important for India and for Indians who have to constantly worry about the safety of their kin living in the US.

There are over 4.5 million Indian-Americans in the US, and many thousands of Indian students and professionals go to the US every year to study and work. It is the easiest to purchase guns in ‘Red States’ such as Texas, which has a sizeable Indian population. Indeed, two years ago, gun laws in the state were amended to allow Texans to purchase guns without a licence. Modi must underscore the need for tougher gun control laws in the US.