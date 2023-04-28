Remission cynical, unacceptable politics

The Bihar government’s decision to grant remission of jail sentence to Anand Mohan Singh, a gangster turned politician, is an affront to rule of law and good governance. Singh has been serving a life term in jail for the murder of a young Dalit IAS officer of the state and has been in jail for 14 years. The government amended the Bihar Police Jail Manuals, 2012, to facilitate his release. The amendment removed “murder of a public servant on duty” from the category of crimes that made a prisoner ineligible for remission. This amounted to changing the rule to enable a criminal to escape punishment. This is blatant manipulation of rules and it is wrong and unethical on the part of a government to resort to such actions which send a wrong message to society.

Anand Mohan Singh is a former MP and was the founder-leader of the Bihar People’s Party (BPP) which had alliances with almost all parties, including the JD(U) and the BJP, and finally merged with the Congress. He is a Rajput leader and has influence in the community which is strong and numerous in the state. Nitish Kumar’s aim is to get him on the side of the Mahagathbandhan, consisting of his JD(U) and Tejaswi Yadav’s RJD, and widen its base, which now consists mostly of the OBCs. Singh had actually been sentenced to death in the murder case, but the Patna High Court had reduced it to life sentence. Ironically, the then Nitish Kumar government had opposed the commutation of the death sentence. Singh has faced several other criminal cases, including murder cases. He is not a politician but a criminal and a gangster and has been a symbol of Bihar’s criminal politics. To bend the rules to release such persons from prison is cynical politics.

Nitish Kumar is leading the effort to put together an alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP. The bending of rules to aid the release of a murder convict from jail will damage his moral authority to build such an alliance. It will erode the credibility and personal image of Nitish Kumar, too. His action is similar to the remission of sentence of 11 persons convicted of gang rape and mass murder in the Bilkis Bano case. The Opposition’s criticism of the BJP government’s action would seem hollow now. The BJP’s criticism of the Bihar government’s action sounds even more hollow. Such remissions – whether done by the BJP or other parties – only strengthen the nexus between crime and politics.