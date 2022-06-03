Roads weren’t safe even during lockdown

The ‘Road Accidents in India-2020’ report, released last week by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, has disquieting facts about the continuing risks on the road in the country and their cost in terms of human lives. It is the latest official record of road accidents and reports the situation as it was in 2020. The total number of accidents and deaths decreased in the year as compared to 2019, but the improvement was mainly because of the months-long Covid-induced lockdown when the roads were practically free of any traffic. Even so, over 366,000 accidents were reported across the country, more than 131,714 lives were lost, nearly 350,000 people were injured. The number of accidents and the fatalities declined by 18% and 12.8%, respectively, over that in 2019. But the fewer accidents reported in 2020 are poor consolation in the context of details that are disconcerting.

Adults in the working age group of 18-60 years accounted for 87% of the total accident fatalities in 2020. Around 70% of the mishap deaths were attributed to over-speeding, followed by ‘driving on the wrong side.’ There was a 79% rise in deaths due to red-light jumping. There was a decline in fatalities caused by drunken driving. The government has claimed that the decline in the number of accidents and fatalities was due to better traffic management and implementation of the new Motor Vehicle Act. This claim has to be tested by data for the subsequent years. According to the World Bank, at least one out of 10 people killed on roads across the world is from India, though the country has only 1% of the world’s vehicles. Even when it has declined, the death toll on the roads is huge.

Karnataka is among the states that have achieved a significant reduction in the number of accidents. But it has not succeeded in reducing fatalities to that extent. Bengaluru reported most accidents related to over-speeding among the major cities. Most of the accidents were reported on major arterial roads during late night and early morning. The data from the report should help in formulating more effective policies and practices to reduce the number of accidents. There are many factors that contribute to the high number of accidents and fatalities in the country. The steady increase in the number of vehicles, poor road conditions, lack of respect for and poor implementation of rules are important factors. There is the need for improvement in all these respects. The country pays a huge price for its failure to ensure the safety of the life and limb of its citizens on its roads.