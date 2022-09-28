RSS needs to go beyond mere symbolism

It is unrealistic to say that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s meeting with five prominent members of the Muslim community in Nagpur and his visits to a mosque and a madrasa in Delhi over the past fortnight marks a new beginning in the relations between Hindu and Muslim communities. The relations are not so bad and broken as to need a totally new beginning. There are vast interactions at social and personal levels across the country, but it is also true that they are marked by stress and strain. There is a growing sense of insecurity and marginalisation among the Muslims and this has been caused mainly by the actions and policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and in some states and the activities of organisations that belong to the Sangh Parivar. The position of the RSS, which is the parent body of these organisations, is important in this respect.

It is difficult to say whether Bhagwat and the leaders were motivated by the same reasons for their meeting. The leaders have said that they were concerned over the shrinking social and political space of the Muslim community and the pressures and demands on it. The RSS has tried to deny the anti-minorities image that it has acquired, and made an outreach to them. Bhagwat has said that Hindus and Muslims have the same DNA and have to live together. At the meeting, both sides agreed that the uncomplimentary descriptions of each about the other are bad and there is need for better mutual understanding. But the meeting can at best be considered symbolic. Bhagwat’s visits to the mosque and madrasa can also be taken to be just a welcome gesture. They are important, but the messages from these symbolic events will have to go far and wide into the communities and the bottom levels of the organisations that claim to represent them.

The responses to the events should also be noted. MIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has criticised the meeting and dubbed Bhagwat's mosque visit as drama. Some other Muslim leaders and organisations have also been critical or sceptical. If there is to be a change in the mood and the situation on the ground, the events and the interactions will have to go beyond mere symbolism. The onus is more on the side of the RSS and the Hindu organisations to show that the outreach is real and sustaining. The Congress asked the RSS chief to join Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra if he wanted to unite the country. Why not? That can also mark a new politics.