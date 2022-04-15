Rule of law undermined

Untoward incidents and violence reported from some states on Ram Navami last Sunday may not have been organised and executed from a central point. But the violence was communal and had common methods and characteristics. Processions accompanied by provocative slogans, clashes between two sides and inadequate or partisan police responses were common in the incidents. Such violence was seen in places in Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The JNU campus in Delhi also saw a conflict between two groups. When clashes take place after the build-up of tension for some time, it is difficult to pinpoint where and when the actual violence started. But it is clear that militant Hindutva groups, their supporters and even the administrations that backed them had created an atmosphere where intimidation of the minority community and the prospect of conflict were real. So it was no surprise that violence happened in many places and in most places members of the minority community were the victims.

The administration also resorted to heavy-handed conduct in dealing with the situation. Khargone in Madhya Pradesh saw violence when a procession was taken out in which provocative slogans were raised. There was stone-throwing during the procession, and violence followed. But the state government bulldozed many houses. It is reported that as many as 50 houses were destroyed. The government has claimed that the action was intended to recover the damage to properties destroyed in the violence and to punish the rioters. But the government cannot assume the role of the prosecutor, the judge and the executioner and impose punishment arbitrarily on people. There is a system that was created according to the law which should take decisions on crime and punishment. When the government usurps that power and responsibility, it amounts to lawlessness and undermining of the rule of law.

The bulldozer-style of dispensing justice is increasingly being adopted in BJP-ruled states in North India. Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath started it and popularised it and it is now being adopted by Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand. It is often directed against the minority community. The claim is that it is the most effective method to ensure quick justice and deter criminals and offenders from committing crimes. But it is illegal and highhanded action by an authoritarian state that does not follow the due process and respect the law of the land. The Supreme Court has disapproved of such excesses of the UP government and directed the government to refund the money it had recovered from alleged protesters. But the bulldozer policy is still followed and its political intent is very clear.