Sack Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

The recent exchange of letters between Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over the reopening of temples in the state is not just political tit-for-tat but has a bearing on the constitutional position and responsibilities of the Governor. Koshyari’s taunting of Thackeray on the latter having ‘turned secular’ was not only wrong and inappropriate but was violative of the oath of office he took as Governor of the state. The use of the word ‘secular’ in Koshyari’s question is in a pejorative sense, and clearly conveyed the impression that it was wrong to be secular. It also brought out tellingly the Governor’s surprise over and disapproval of the Chief Minister ‘turning’ secular. It cannot be defended as innocent sarcasm, as has been sought to be made out. The sarcasm actually gave a sharper touch to the disapproval of the Chief Minister being secular.

Koshyari is sworn to protect and uphold the Constitution, under which the country is a secular republic. Indeed, secularism is a basic feature of the Constitution. If a Governor makes public criticism of a Chief Minister for being secular, and even, in a sense, calls for an explanation from him for being so, he is not fit to hold that position. Governors and other constitutional functionaries have through words and actions given rise to doubts about their commitment to secularism. But no one has till now so blatantly criticised it and deprecated it like Koshyari did in his letter. Since he does not seem to have any regrets over the remarks he made, he should be dismissed as the Governor of the state. The responsibility for this rests with the central government and the President, whose representative the Governor is. If they don’t do that, they will be considered to be endorsing and supporting Koshyari’s views.

The Governor was questioning the state government’s decision to keep the temples in the state shut as the Covid situation is still very grave. The Governor, in fact, has no right to question the Chief Minister about it as it is entirely within the government’s power to take a decision on it. Governors have acted as the political agents of the central government in states. Koshyari has himself acted so, as he did when he swore in BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister in November last year without ascertaining his majority in the Assembly. But with this letter, he has gone beyond political partisanship and challenged the Constitution and has even mocked it. He makes it clear that Hindutva and secularism are contradictory ideas. A Governor, true to his oath, cannot support the former against the latter.