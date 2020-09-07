Sandalwood drug scandal: Ensure no cover-up 

Substance abuse or peddling of drugs is not new to Bengaluru, nor is it limited to the film industry alone, but what was for long discussed in hushed tones is now out in the open, mainly because of the alleged involvement of actors and actresses. While it is common for the police to go overboard when celebrities are involved, because everybody loves a slice of publicity, the real culprits or the kingpins usually escape the dragnet.

The brouhaha soon dies, only to be forgotten sooner. The drugs scam is in the news now after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) recently recovered a large cache of narcotics from a former television actress and her accomplices. According to the NCB, drugs were supplied to musicians, film actors and children of VIPs, besides college students.

The fact that the racket was busted by the NCB and not the Bengaluru police only points to the latter’s complicity which also needs to be investigated. It is inconceivable that an illegal business worth crores of rupees can flourish without any hindrance unless it has the blessings of the local police.

A recent revelation by actor, director and producer Indrajit Lankesh that many in the Kannada film industry were involved in the drug row has only come in handy for the City Crime Bureau (CCB), which is investigating the case, to conveniently shift the spotlight on sandalwood while ignoring other big names, at least for now. While selective media leaks on actresses are the order of the day, there is no word yet on the wards of politicians.

The undue delay in acting against VIP kids may be seen as a deliberate attempt by the police to help them cover their tracks and destroy evidence. With Lankesh supposedly mentioning some important names, the CCB has strangely demanded that he back his claims with adequate proof. While Lankesh as a conscientious citizen voluntarily passed on some vital inside information that was in his possession, it is the duty of the police to tie-up the loose ends instead of expecting him to provide them with evidence. An informer cannot play the role of an investigating officer.

Despite the high voltage drama, the CCB inquiry as it stands today does not inspire any great confidence. Sandeep Patil, who heads the CCB, had launched a war against the drug mafia when he the Mangaluru Police Commissioner and knows exactly how the whole apparatus operates. Any further delay in apprehending the big names involved, especially the children of politicians, will only be conclusive proof that the police are more interested in a cover-up rather than in blowing the lid off the scandal.