Sanjay Raut's ‘arrest illegal’: A slap on ED’s face

The release on bail of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut by a special court in Mumbai and the comments and observations made by the judge are a strong indictment of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The ED arrested him at midnight on August 1 after daylong raids at his residence and elsewhere. The court said his arrest was “illegal” and was “without reason and a prima facie indication of a witch-hunt.” The raids and the arrest were in connection with a case of alleged money laundering in which the ED said the Rajya Sabha MP was involved. The court did not go into the merits of the case as it was hearing only the bail plea, but it is clear even at this stage how weak the case is.

That justifies the charge made again and again against central investigating agencies that they are being misused by the government to harass Opposition leaders.

The points cited by the court in its order show not only a lack of application of mind by the ED but a deliberate intent to incriminate Sanjay Raut. The ED is not sure of the role of Raut in the case in which he allegedly got some payment.

The court found that the illegalities purported to have been resorted to in the case were actually committed by some others who have not been arrested. While the court said Sanjay Raut was arrested “for no reason,” it said that his associate Pravin Raut was arrested “for a pure civil litigation.” It also said there was no ground for invoking the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the case as there was no underlying scheduled offence and nothing to show that the amounts of money involved in the transactions were “proceeds of crime.”

The court said the ED had made excessive use of its powers and made some arrests while it allowed the main accused to go scot-free. Its observation that the illegal arrests were an outcome of a “pick and choose policy” is not a new revelation.

The court also noted that the conditions in which Sanjay Raut was kept in jail were not in accordance with his health needs. The judge said that while the ED was quick to make arrests, it was not equally keen on trial, which always moves slowly. That supports the contention that such arrests are made to harass people and not to prosecute them for an offence, which actually does not exist in most cases. The conviction rate in ED cases is as low as 0.5 per cent, and that tells the real story about the agency’s functioning.