SC transparency, rebuttal welcome

The Supreme Court collegium has done well to stand by its earlier recommendations to appoint some advocates as High Court judges and to go public with reasons for their reiteration in the face of the government’s objections. The collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud, issued a public note last week listing reasons for appointing Saurabh Kirpal to the Delhi High Court, Somasekhar Sundaresan to the Bombay High Court and R John Sathyan to the Madras High Court.

The collegium recorded the government’s objections to these names and issued pointed rebuttals to each of them. In the process, it also asserted its view that the judiciary needs to be inclusive in every respect. It also made it clear that the essential qualifications for a judge are the person’s professional competence, merit, and integrity. The court’s action and its views are important at a time when the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary is caught up in controversies.

The collegium dismissed the concerns the government had raised in Kirpal’s case. One concern was over his advocacy of equal rights for same-sex relationships which, according to the government, could give rise to bias and prejudice, and the other was about his partner being a Swiss national, which the government said may pose a security threat. The collegium said that he had the constitutional right to maintain his dignity and individuality based on sexual orientation and “his appointment will add value to the Bench of the Delhi High Court and provide inclusion and diversity.”

Many others who have held high positions in the country have had foreign spouses. In the case of the two lawyers who had shared social media posts critical of the government, the collegium maintained that it was no ground for disqualification. It pointed out that every citizen enjoyed constitutional protection for freedom of speech and cannot be denied an office on the ground of their views and opinions.

The collegium’s disclosure has come at a time when the relationship between the government and the court has become increasingly confrontationist over the issue of appointment of judges. New dimensions have also been added to the controversy. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has been escalating the matter and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has even questioned the basic structure of the Constitution. In this background, the disclosures are welcome, but the collegium should continue with them. It should disclose details about other candidates also at the time of recommendation and after the return of the names by the government and reiteration by it. Such details are of public interest, and it is the collegium’s responsibility to share them with the people and thus increase transparency over its decisions.