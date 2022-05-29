Scrap textbook changes, panel

The revision of school textbooks in Karnataka by a committee headed by Rohit Chakrathirtha has snowballed into a major controversy with scholars, historians and academicians accusing it of saffronising the syllabus. Though some of these charges have been denied by Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, nobody really knows what exactly the new books contain as they are not yet in the public domain. Chakrathirtha also has said that those criticising the books have not read the content. But his statement that the previous syllabus, which was formulated by a panel headed by well-known writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa, was slanted towards a particular ideology and the bias needed to be corrected is a dead giveaway. For instance, the committee recommended the removal of a chapter on casteism and other retrograde practices in ancient India as it hurt the “sentiments of Brahmins”. Brahmins had represented to the government that they were shown in a poor light in the chapter. Under pressure from the right wing, the committee also watered down a chapter which “glorified” Tipu Sultan and included a speech by RSS founder K B Hedgewar in the Class X Kannada textbook. In the wake of the controversy, prominent writer Devanuru Mahadeva has withdrawn his consent to include his work in the syllabus. Even BJP MLC A H Vishwanath has joined the chorus demanding the scrapping of the committee, saying that it “vitiated the academic environment”. Critics have said that the committee is loaded with members of the Brahmin community and does not have enough representation of different social groups, including women. It included in the textbooks or excluded from them works of various scholars based on extraneous considerations to suit the Hindutva agenda of the ruling party and government.

History and education should not be tampered with to suit the ideologies of parties and governments or the narrow interests of communities. While governments show undue interest in rewriting history and social studies books, the same enthusiasm is not seen in the case of the science syllabus, which needs to be updated regularly. It is unfortunate that schoolchildren with impressionable minds have become guinea pigs in the hands of politicians.

The Chakrathirtha committee and the syllabus drafted by it have come under a cloud. The government should scrap both. If there is a need to revise the syllabus for academic reasons, the government should appoint a diverse committee of reputed academicians and experts who do not bring their political or ideological leanings into school textbooks. Textbooks should be drafted by scholars and experts and not by a motley group of people whose expertise and intentions are suspect. They should be free of political agenda.