Surge in Covid-19 cases worrisome

The Covid-19 situation in Karnataka in general and Bengaluru in particular is a reason for concern. The number of new infections per day is growing at a rapid rate. On Tuesday, Karnataka recorded 322 new Covid-19 cases taking the state’s total tally to 9,721. Bengaluru alone saw 107 fresh cases on Tuesday bringing the city’s total tally to 1,505. The surge in new cases has been sudden and sharp. In recent days, new cases have entered triple-digit figures: 138 on June 19, 94 on June 20, 196 on June 21 and 249 on June 22. Karnataka’s Covid-19 War Room has made some dire predictions. It has projected that the state could see 20-25,000 Covid-19 cases by mid-August. Some would argue that there is no need for worry. The number of Covid-19 cases in Karnataka is after all small compared to that of other states, with populations of similar size. Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai, for instance, recorded 3,000, 1,242 and 2,532 new cases, respectively, on Sunday. Bengaluru’s daily surge is smaller in comparison. However, we cannot afford to remain complacent. If Karnataka does not act to prevent the surge in cases now, it could end up going the way of other states. It is therefore imperative that the Karnataka government takes the surge in infections seriously.

The increase in new cases has been attributed to Unlock 1.0. Between June 8 and 21, Bengaluru registered 796 fresh Covid-19 cases, which means that 62% of the city’s total tally emerged over the past two weeks. Unlock 1.0 increased contact among the people. Those from other states poured in, leaving people here open to infection. Health officials say they are facing problems in tracing infections. Of the 796 new Covid-19 cases over the past fortnight, the source of infection is not known in 522 cases. It appears that most inter-state travellers do not come forward to inform authorities and this is standing in the way of efficient contact tracing.

Whatever the reason, community transmission appears to be happening, a fact that Task Force members have acknowledged. Karnataka must tailor its strategies accordingly. The government is said to be considering imposing lockdowns again. More importantly, it needs to step up the availability of ICU beds, ventilators and quarantine centres. Such facilities need to be in place before the state is overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases. Karnataka’s already creaking public health infrastructure will come under additional strain with the rains ushering in water-borne diseases like gastroenteritis and cholera as well. So far, Karnataka and Bengaluru have been held up as models for their relative success in containing the pandemic. We must not allow that to change.