Surveillance in health app clothing?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi specifically recommended the use of the contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu in his address to the nation on Tuesday as an item in his to-do list for citizens in the fight against the COVID-19 virus. The government has aggressively campaigned for the adoption of the app by all mobile phone users. The app helps its users with information about whether there is any COVID-19-positive person nearby, and is intended to “notify, trace, and suitably support” a user about infections. Users have to submit their geo-data. It also uses bluetooth to connect to other registered users and from the network thus formed finds out whether the user has come in contact with anyone who has been infected. The app was developed on the lines of similar tools made in some other countries.

While the government is pushing it, concerns abound over its intrusive nature and possible violation of privacy standards. These concerns relate to collection of information, storage of data, limitation of purpose and transparency. One important issue raised by privacy advocates is that the app may be used for purposes other than claimed and may become a permanent feature, even after the COVID-19 threat passes. It is claimed from the government’s side that the data stays on the mobile phone till the user is affected, and information like the phone number, name and age is masked. Some of the data may even be otherwise available.

It is pointed out that there is no legal framework for Aarogya Setu other than its terms of use, which may be inadequate. Critics have maintained that the collection of a lot of personal data using the app is a violation of the Supreme Court judgement on the right to privacy. The collection of such data is problematic when the country does not have a strong personal data protection law. The data collected by the app can also be shared with other departments of the government and used for other purposes. This is a major issue of contention. There is a lack of clarity about some definitions, and the government says it is not liable in the event of any unauthorised access to the information or modification. The government may also be able to expand the scope of the app in future. These are serious issues and they call for convincing answers. Many fear that the data collected through the app may be used for surveillance and to keep track of people. What adds to the concern is the government’s poor record on privacy issues. There is need for greater transparency on the part of the government on the use of the app.