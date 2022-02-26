The insensitive take undeserved pay hike

The pandemic has negatively impacted almost everyone in one way or the other. Millions have lost jobs and livelihoods, millions more have suffered pay cuts and loss of income. This is the time for the government to empathise with the people, work out a package of assistance to citizens, especially the poor, and help them get back on track. Instead, in a most insensitive move, Karnataka’s legislators have given themselves and ministers pay hikes of 50-60%. Amid a dharna by the Congress, the Bill was passed by the Assembly and the Council. Our legislators have unanimously rewarded themselves with princely hikes. The Chief Minister will now receive a salary of Rs 75,000, cabinet ministers Rs 60,000 and ministers of state Rs 50,000. They will also get a sumptuary allowance of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4.5 lakh per annum, depending on the rank, to entertain guests. The ministers will also receive a monthly house rent allowance of Rs 1.2 lakh and a maintenance allowance of Rs 30,000. While the government provides them with a vehicle and pays for the fuel, the ministers will be paid a travel allowance of Rs 2,500 per day and Rs 30 per km as road mileage allowance, in addition to various other perks. Legislators will now receive a salary of Rs 40,000 per month, besides sitting fees for attending legislature sessions, and other allowances.

The pay hikes will cost the exchequer an additional Rs 92 crore a year, at a time when the state’s finances are in the doldrums. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has defended the hikes on the ground that the last pay revision was effected in 2015. But the question arises if the time was appropriate for this largesse to self. As the lone voice that opposed the move, Congress MLA Anjali Nimbalkar rightly pointed out, “What was the need for this Bill now? Why is the government hostile and indifferent to the needs of the common man?”

Is it right for the legislators to decide their own pay hikes and allowances? Should there not be an independent body that determines what they should be paid? Should legislators and ministers not be subject to performance appraisals before being given hikes? Did the Chief Minister also think about government schoolteachers, doctors, etc., who have to come out on the streets, stage protests and negotiate with the government for periodic pay hikes? That our politicians are freeloaders and will do anything to aggrandise themselves is a widespread public perception. That they can do so unmindful of the sufferings of the common man and the taxpayer has now been freshly demonstrated.