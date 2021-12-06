The winter (session) of press freedom?

The restrictions recently imposed on the coverage of Parliament proceedings by journalists amount to a violation of media freedom and the citizens’ right to know. The restrictions prevent journalists from accessing the Press Gallery, the Central Hall of Parliament and the executive wing in the Parliament building, and from interacting freely with MPs. The aim seems to be to restrict media coverage of Parliament, and regional media will be particularly affected by the curbs. Only some members of English and Hindi media are allowed to report on the proceedings of the winter session. Others can enter the Press Gallery only two days of the week and the days will be decided by a draw of lots. Even journalists who have passes for the whole year will have limited entry now. Senior journalists who were once allowed entry have also been barred. The result is that only a limited number of journalists have access to Parliament to do their professional duty.

The restrictions were first introduced last year as part of Covid protocols but they have continued even after the general relaxation of the measures. That has given rise to the suspicion that the restrictions have become permanent. Decisions and actions taken by the present government with respect to media freedom have strengthened the suspicion. It has used various methods to control the media and to punish critics. Raids have been resorted to and individual journalists have faced action. India’s ranking in the global index of media freedom has been steadily falling over the last few years. The actions and policies of the government have largely contributed to this. Journalism is even considered a dangerous profession in the country. The restrictions in Parliament have been seen by many as a prelude to a complete ban on the spot reporting from Parliament.

Media organisations, including the Editors’ Guild, have protested against the restrictions. They have held a protest march and a meeting and appealed to Speaker Om Birla and the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to lift the restrictions and restore the entry of journalists into Parliament. Free and unhindered functioning of the media is an essential feature of democracy and it is a part of the right to speech and expression guaranteed by the Constitution. Parliament is the most important institution of democracy and to deny the right to report from Parliament is very anti-democratic. People have the right to know how Parliament functions and what their elected representatives do in Parliament. The government should not deny them that right, which finds expression through the functions of free and independent media, and should not try to control reporting from Parliament.

Check out the latest videos from DH: