There should be no slackening

A committee appointed by the Department of Science and Technology, consisting of health experts and mathematicians, has made some comforting observations, and even positive conclusions, about the course of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Using mathematical modelling, it has concluded that there is a steady decline in the number of reported cases since September 17, and the trend will continue till February by when the epidemic will have run its course. There is an overall falling trend, except in some states like Kerala and in some other areas, and Monday had the least number of infections in the last three months. The mortality rate has also seen a welcome decline. While these are good auguries and provide hope about an early end to the scourge, they should not create any complacency. There are reasons to be cautious about the committee's views, and they are weighty and valid.

The conclusions are based on mathematical modelling using various kinds of data related to the pandemic. There have been other models which have given different results and so it may not be right to go by the results of only one study. Any study is only as good as the data on which it is based and its methodology. There is criticism that the panel’s methodology was simplistic and that the modelling was based on publicly available data whose reliability is questionable. There are caveats and assumptions which should be considered in making a judgement on the conclusions. The present decline, noted by the panel, may continue only if the virus does not mutate or become more active during winter. The immunity gained from anti-bodies and other favourable factors and conditions should also endure. There cannot be any certainty about these as the medium and long-term behaviour of the virus is unknown.

The usefulness of any model or study depends on how it aids in policy formulation. Since the methodology, observations and some conclusions of the panel have come under question, it may not be right to base policies to fight the pandemic on its report. Such reports also should not be used to justify or support policies and decisions taken by governments and administrations or to criticise them. Unfortunately, this is being done. There is the danger of people lowering their guard if it is suggested, with or without basis, that the situation is improving. It must be noted that many countries which had seen the pandemic subsiding are seeing its resurgence now. What happens during the festival season will be especially important for the trajectory of the epidemic, and the report should not lead to slackening at any level. This was also the Prime Minister’s message on Tuesday evening.