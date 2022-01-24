Time states heed to SC directive

The Supreme Court’s steps to ensure the disbursal of compensation to the families of those who died of Covid-19 are in continuation of the initiative it took in the past to get the very idea of such compensation accepted by the government. The court had to direct the government to frame a compensation scheme and had to issue the guidelines for that. The ex-gratia amount is only a token of Rs 50,000 for the death of one person, and the court now had to pull up state governments for laxity in payment of the amount. The court went through the payments made by a number of states and found that there were many deficiencies, including delayed payments, rejection of payments in genuine claims and discrepancies in the number of claims. The court has again issued directions to the governments to ensure that they discharge their humanitarian responsibility to support those left behind by the victims.

It was in September last year that the decision to make the compensation payments was made. The court had then directed that payments must be made within 30 days of the date of application. It has now been found that large numbers of families have not been paid at all. The pace of disbursal is slow and there are many discrepancies. The numbers from several states like Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar and Kerala have raised many questions. In Gujarat, the official death toll is 10,094 but 89,633 claims were made and the state has made payments in 58,840 cases. In Punjab, 6,667 payments have been made against 8,786 claims, though the official death count is 16,557. In Kerala also the number of claims made is less than the number of deaths. The court told the Andhra Pradesh government that it was callous and negligent and rejected the number of deaths presented by Bihar because it thought it was too low.

Apart from the discrepancy in numbers and the delay in payments there were other issues like non-disclosure of the reason for rejection of claim applications. The court has said that applicants should be told of the reasons for rejection and given an opportunity to rectify errors. It has also directed that officials should go to the families which may have been left out if the claims are lower than the official figures. It has entrusted the legal services authority in each state to ensure that all genuine claims are accepted and payments made. The court made a special reference to 10,000 children who lost both their parents and directed the states to reach out to them. The court’s continuing pursuit of the matter will hopefully ensure that no eligible family will be denied its due.