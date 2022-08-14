Time to redeem our pledge

Seventy-five years are a short span in the life of a country that has thousands of years of history, but in the last 75 years, India has changed more than it did in all its past. The country, which was a civilisational idea and a mixture of kingdoms, races, tribes and languages, assumed a single political identity for the first time in history. It remained diverse, inclusive, and united on the common goals of nation-building, prosperity, and welfare of all citizens. Overcoming doubts over whether it would survive at all, it has become stronger and steadier and is admired for its many successes and achievements. It has an important place in the comity of nations and has, not unjustifiably, aspirations to be a superpower.

From the day the country became free, it remained independent and charted its own course in the world. The journey from the throes and wreckage of Partition was challenging and painful, but its leadership guided it through them. The many parts merged into a single nation, and the task of nation-building and reconstruction that started then is still continuing. India’s founding fathers gave it a remarkable Constitution that saw all citizens as free and equal and empowered with fundamental rights. It was anchored in democracy which provided the institutions that mediated differences and conflicts and kept society lively and dynamic. It ensured the unity of the country even as it respected its diversity and plurality. It made the world look up to India with respect and admiration. In the years since and through the decades, most indicators of life and wellbeing, including those of average lifespan, hunger, health and education, have improved substantially.

The work of the nation is still unfinished and there are more challenges to overcome. Freedom from hunger is not real for vast numbers of people. Many are deprived of other basic necessities of life. An important task for the country is to provide food, shelter and other essentials of life to every citizen in the coming years. The building blocks of nationhood need to be further strengthened and freedom made real for everyone. To build a better future for the country, the lapses and failures of the past 75 years should be recognised and corrected. Democracy should not be weakened, but further broadened and strengthened. The Constitution’s guarantee of liberty, equality and justice to all citizens should be the guiding creed of the nation and the State. Today is the day for all citizens to rededicate themselves to those original ideals of the birth of the nation. For that, fraternity among citizens, rather than division and discrimination, is key.