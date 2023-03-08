TN mischief-makers must be punished

The damage control exercise mounted by the Tamil Nadu government to ease the situation caused by fake news and disinformation about migrant labourers in the state may have worked for now, but the episode should hold a lesson for all governments. A large number of migrants, most of them hailing from Bihar, left the state, after reports circulated about attacks on them and even killings. An article in a regional publication and some videos on social media had done the mischief. Many of the migrant workers left for their homes for Holi but there were apprehensions whether all of them would return. A swift response from the state government exposed the fake news. Of the two reported deaths of workers from Bihar, it was clarified that one was caused by a fellow migrant worker over a personal matter and the other was a case of suicide.

The state police posted videos and messages which widely conveyed the message that there was no danger to the migrants in the state. District collectors issued appeals in Hindi asking migrant workers not to be scared. Chief Minister M K Stalin spoke to his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar, and reassured the migrant workers that they are safe in the state. Stalin also warned of action against those who tried to create problems for the workers.

Nitish Kumar had conveyed his concern to Stalin and sent a team of Bihar officials to Chennai. The officials have reported to him that the state is normal and the social media messages which created panic were circulated by “vested interests with mala fide intent”. The Tamil Nadu police have filed cases against many people, including the editor of the publication which carried the article, a BJP spokesperson in UP, Prashant Patel Umrao, and the president of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, K Annamalai, for posting unverified information and rumours.

There are over 1.1 million migrant workers in Tamil Nadu. Over 70 per cent of the workers in the hospitality and construction sectors are migrants. In some places like Tirupur, which is a major textile industry centre, a high percentage of the workers are migrants. They have an important role in the state’s economy. Any Indian citizen has the right to live and work in any part of the country and there should not be any economic, social or other barriers against them. But migrant workers from some parts of the country have been subjected to abuse, ill-treatment and discrimination of various kinds. This has happened in other states, too. It is wrong and even dangerous to allow such attitudes and narrow politics to create insecurity among fellow Indians.