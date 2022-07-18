‘Unparliamentary’ exercise in itself

Opposition parties may have to invent new words to describe the working and politics of the government in Parliament because every word of criticism that they have used till now, and at least some of them accurately, has been blacklisted as ‘unparliamentary’ and is liable to be expunged. Henceforth, the government may not be told that it should be ‘ashamed’ of something, or that it has ‘betrayed’ the trust of the people; ministers may not be accused of having ‘abused’ their position, and nobody may be called ‘corrupt’, ‘incompetent’ or ‘dictatorial’. No member may tell the government that it has ‘misled’ the country, or that its prestigious plan is an ‘eyewash’. ‘Donkeys’, ‘chamchas’, ‘bal budhis’, ‘cowards’ and ‘criminals’ are all out.

Also Read | Isn’t this unparliamentary?: Congress slams PM Narendra Modi's absence from all-party meet

That is what should be inferred from the 50-page compilation of words and phrases deemed ‘unparliamentary’, released by the Lok Sabha Secretariat last week. Opposition parties have called it a gag order and declared that they would not be bound by it. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has said that the periodic additions and deletions to the list of ‘unparliamentary’ words is not new and has been the practice since 1954, based on rulings by presiding officers in Parliament and the state Assemblies. He also said that the context of usage would determine whether a particular word would be expunged from the records. But the Speaker’s explanation gives no confidence to the Opposition because it is the Speaker who will decide the context and the meaning of words in that context. Debates and speeches in Parliament will be meaningless if these words are banished. That is why the Opposition considers the exercise an act of censorship, a gag order.

Just as the acceptability of a word is to be judged, as the Speaker says, by the context in which it is used, the compilation of ‘unparliamentary’ words now must itself be seen and judged in the context and environment in which it has been made. That is an environment in which criticism of the government is frowned upon and even penalised. In times when free speech and criticism did not attract any adverse attention, a dictionary of ‘banned’ words that contains such common epithets of political exchange as the compilation has, caused no concern and past editions of the booklet did not attract any attention. The present list must also be seen along with the order banning slogans, protests, demonstrations, fasts and dharnas in the Houses and in the Parliament complex. The Speaker has said this, too, is a routine order. Indeed, it is the routineness of such orders and actions that is worrying for parliamentary democracy. Together, the booklet and the order say to the people and their representatives, no criticism or opposition to the government is permitted.