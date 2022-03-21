Up to the courts to tame BBMP

Bengaluru’s notorious potholes have snuffed out one more life, this time of a 27-year-old techie Ashwin who succumbed to injuries sustained when the two-wheeler he was riding fell into a pothole in Yelahanka limits. The police have registered a complaint against BWSSB which dug up the road and BBMP which failed to asphalt it, but going by past experience, it is unlikely that any action will be initiated against the guilty officers. In January this year, a 46-year-old woman was killed when a truck ran over her after she fell off a two-wheeler while her husband was trying to avoid a pothole on Magadi road. In 2021, a teenager and an excise inspector were killed in the same area under similar circumstances. Ironically, in a bizarre turn of events, when a techie died after being thrown off a two-wheeler that hit a pothole in 2015, the police had booked her husband for rash and negligent driving!

Year after year, it has become a practice for the government and BBMP to set a 100-day deadline to fill potholes, and conveniently forget about it. Civic bodies not only work in silos but at cross purposes, with agencies like BWSSB and BESCOM digging up even newly laid roads. The long-pending demand to bring all civic bodies under one umbrella to ensure better coordination, is yet to materialise. Instead of passing the buck, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is the Bengaluru in-charge minister, and BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta should take personal responsibility for the pathetic state of roads and the frequent accidents that they cause. Ironically, funds do not appear to be an issue — Bommai had recently announced in the legislature that a whopping Rs 20,000 crore was spent on merely repairing roads in the past five years.

As the Karnataka High Court has rightly observed that BBMP has emerged as a law unto itself. While the court has been seized of the potholes issue for about three years now, BBMP officers have been literally getting away with murder, often even filing false affidavits. Some time ago, the court was informed that there were no potholes in Bengaluru. What seems to have emboldened the civic body is that the judiciary has been rather soft on its officers some of whom should have been sent to jail by now for misleading the court and willfully disobeying its orders. The court is the only ray of hope for citizens and unless it comes down heavily on callous officers, innocent people will continue to lose their lives on roads due to the sheer negligence and irresponsibility of BBMP.