Vaccine hope, but challenges ahead

A bright spot amidst all the groom and dark news surrounding the spread of Covid-19 and its impact on the world is the reported advance in the efforts made to produce a vaccine against the disease. Results of clinical trials of two candidate vaccines, being developed at Oxford University in Britain and in a lab in Wuhan in China are promising, and they have till now been found safe and able to produce immune responses. Third stage trials on larger numbers of people have started and if the present promise is sustained, the vaccines may be ready before the end of the year. There are hopes, and even claims, that they may be ready as early as September. Much progress in vaccine research has been reported from the US also. There are in fact over 225 potential candidates which are in different stages of development in the world, and about 25 of them are in the human trial stage. Work on an Indian vaccine is also progressing, and hopefully at least one of the candidates will pass all the trials.

These reports give hope and confidence when the virus has infected over 15 million people in the world, taken over 600,000 lives and is spreading relentlessly. Millions of people are at risk in India. But, while the news about the vaccine is cause for cheer, it should be tempered by caution and realism. In vaccine development, there is many a slip between the test and the vial, and when the normal development period of many years has been compressed into a few months, doubts and uncertainties may linger even after the vaccine is ready. There are other challenges also. It will not be possible to produce billions of doses of vaccine in a short period. There are limits to manufacturing capacity, however much it is boosted, and logistical problems may arise. The vaccine will have to be made available to the vulnerable sections of the population first. There may also arise issues related to price and affordability. Some experts have said that some countries, even among the more populous ones, may go without a single dose of the vaccine for many months.

There should therefore be no complacency or a false sense of security. The Covid-19 protocol comprising social distancing, wearing of masks and washing of hands, remains the best defence against the virus. Patience is the best and most needed virtue in dealing with the pandemic. Vaccine research is very much like looking for the elixir of life, and everything about it may for the time being be left to scientists, manufacturers and governments.