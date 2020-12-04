Verdict to curb police brutality

The Supreme Court order directing the installation of CCTV cameras in police stations and offices of other investigating agencies will go a long way in curbing police brutality and human rights violations which are common across the country. The verdict which also applies to federal investigating agencies like Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Narcotics Control Bureau, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence and Serious Fraud Office, among others, mandates that cameras with video and audio recording and night vision mechanism should be installed at all vantage points including entry/exit, interrogation room, corridors, lock-up and the chamber of the Station House Officer (SHO). The footage should be stored for a minimum period of 45 days and for up to 18 months for evidence, if need be. Another significant aspect of this important judgement is that an independent panel can seek the recordings from time to time to monitor police excesses while the victims of custodial torture will have access to such footage to enable them to approach the human rights commission or any other designated authority.

The verdict will hopefully help protect the rights and liberties of the ordinary man in a country where police brutality is not just deep-rooted but institutionalised. The Human Rights Watch (HRW), a New York-headquartered organisation that conducts research and advocacy on human rights, has painted a grim picture of what it calls the abusive police culture: illegal detention, torture, forced false confessions, arrest on fake charges, absence of accountability and impunity for extra-judicial actions. Often, poor working conditions, lack of investigative skills that stem out of sub-standard training, and political interference, force the police to adopt shortcuts to defeat systemic impediments. Though these issues have been addressed by many police reform commissions, the reports have been put on the backburner, with no government keen to free the law enforcing agencies from the clutches of politicians.

The apex court order is a repeat of a similar judgement in 2018, but in the words of the judges, “Nothing substantial has been done for over two-and-a-half years.” Even in police stations where CCTV cameras were installed, they were found to be of not much use as in the case of the torture and killing of a father-and-son duo in Sathankulam, Tamil Nadu, where the footage was “automatically erased”. Though the court has made the SHO responsible for ensuring the working of CCTVs and storage of footage, there is no doubt that given the ingenuity of our police officers, they will find a way out. Unless erring officers are subjected to strong, punitive and disciplinary action, this well-meaning order too will bite the dust.