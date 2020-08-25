Vindication for Tablighis

The order of the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court quashing the FIRs against 36 members of the Tablighi Jamaat shows how baseless the slander and vilification campaign unleashed against that organisation and Muslims in general in the early stage of the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country, was. The court dismissed the charges against 29 foreigners under the Foreigners Act and the Epidemic Diseases Act and against six Indians for sheltering them. The court not only found the charges baseless but also observed that the accused had been unfairly targeted. It said that the government tried to make scapegoats of the Tablighis during the pandemic, even hinting that the intention could have been political. It also noted that there was “big propaganda” in print and electronic media against the foreign pilgrims. “There was virtually persecution against these foreigners,” it said while dismissing all the charges.

There was a campaign in the country against the Tablighis and Muslims holding them responsible for the spread of Covid-19 and even charging that there was a deliberate attempt on their part to spread the disease. It was called ‘corona jihad’ and was dubbed as part of a plan to endanger and destabilise the country. The central government repeatedly mentioned the Tablighi Jamaat as a source of the disease and conventional and social media spread the canard, driven by malice and prejudice. The court said that the accused foreigners were the country’s guests but we should think whether we had acted “as per our great tradition and culture”. It also underlined the value of secularism and religious harmony and affirmed that social and religious tolerance was necessary to ensure the unity and integrity of the country. It censured the government and the police for their action. It said that the government “cannot give different treatment to citizens of different religions of different countries,” and that “for the limited purpose, this court is holding that the police action is based on such instructions probably of the executive, and apparently there is discrimination as mentioned above.”

Two other high courts have also quashed charges against Tablighi members, though the reasoning and grounds are different. The central government has told the Supreme Court that foreign members of the Tablighi Jamaat could be allowed to leave the country if they tendered an apology for attending the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi in March. What is now clear is that the campaign against the Tablighis was wrong and motivated, though many of them, as courts have found, could be accused of visa rule violations. This is important because the campaign against the Tablighis continues.