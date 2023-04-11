Welcome advent of reusable spacecraft

Last week’s successful conduct of the Reusable Launch Vehicle Autonomous Landing Mission (RLV LX) is a significant achievement for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Working with its partners, ISRO succeeded in a precise landing experiment for a Reusable Launch Vehicle at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) in Chitradurga, Karnataka. It was part of ISRO’s efforts to develop RLVs, or space planes and shuttles that can travel to low earth orbits to deliver payloads and return for use again. Last week’s test was the second in a series of five tests. ISRO says the approach and landing manoeuvres were performed using its own systems, and autonomous landing was completed. It also says the experiment was carried out nearly seven years after the technology demonstration of an RLV, and that the first experiment was conducted successfully in 2016 on the RLV-TD (HEX) mission.

Space | Reusable launch vehicle a gamechanger for ISRO

It also states that the winged RLV-TD will lead to development of technologies for a fully reusable launch vehicle that will make low-cost access to space possible. It can form the basis for advanced technologies like hypersonic flight, autonomous landing, return flight experiment, powered cruise flight, and Scramjet Propulsion Experiment (SPEX). The last three technologies are important for all space ventures in future. ISRO aims to scale up the RRLV LX vehicle to become the first stage of India’s reusable two-stage orbital launch vehicle, and that is why the latest experiment is important.

Though ISRO has been pursuing RLV technology and doing trials for a long time, it was unable to make much headway till now. When a reusable launch vehicle is finally developed, it will be of great use and advantage to ISRO. Space exploration is a costly endeavour and a reusable launch vehicle cuts costs by as much as 80%. Other space agencies like the US’ NASA have been using space shuttles for a long time. Private companies like SpaceX have also developed such technologies. Space agencies can stay in business only with a fully reusable launch vehicle system in a competitive environment. Space flights are not just about scientific exploration and business. They also have high strategic importance. Reusable vehicles will also lead to reduction of space rubble which is emerging as a serious problem. ISRO’s successful experiment is a step towards ensuring that the country does not lag in an important area of scientific and strategic importance. Mastery of the best technologies and use of the latest systems will also commercially help ISRO, which at present has only a meagre share in the world space launch market.