Welcome change from past rhetoric

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has struck the right note by underlining the importance of the Opposition and reaching out to it at the beginning of the term of the 17th Lok Sabha. Talking to the media on Monday, the prime minister emphasised the need for a constructive Opposition in a healthy democracy. This is especially relevant in a Lok Sabha which the government and the ruling party can dominate with sheer numerical strength. The Opposition parties, all put together, have fewer numbers now than their collective strength in the previous House, and will struggle to make their presence felt. In that context, Modi did well to make the point that “every word of the Opposition is valuable” and that they need not bother about their numbers. He also expressed the hope that the Opposition parties would speak actively and participate in the House proceedings.

These are laudable views and sentiments and hopefully indicate a positive change in the fraught relationship between the government and the Opposition in the last Lok Sabha. There has to be realisation that democracy is not just a game of numbers and does not envisage that the winner takes all. The Opposition also represents the people as much as the government. Modi put it well when he said that in parliament “We should think about issues with an impartial spirit and work in the larger interest of the nation’’. The effort should be to find as much common space and consensus as possible and even when it is difficult to accept the views of the other side, there should be recognition of and respect for the role of the Opposition. The last two Lok Sabhas saw a steady deterioration in the standard of conduct of parties and members. Both the ruling party and the Opposition should make sure that that trend is reversed. The Opposition should avoid disruption of proceedings and the government should see to it that it does not give cause for that.

Modi’s tone is in stark contrast with his strident attitude and postures in the past. His assertion of the role of the Opposition is an especially welcome change from the Congress-mukt Bharat rhetoric of his party president. To prove that he is sincere, Modi should ensure that the government does not use its numerical advantage to ride roughshod over the Opposition. He can even send out a signal of conciliation by recognising the Congress leader in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of the Opposition. He also should speak actively and participate more in the proceedings of the House than he did in the last Lok Sabha.