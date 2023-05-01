Welcome directive to act on hate speech

The Supreme Court’s directive that First Information Reports (FIRs) should be registered in cases involving hate speech even without the receipt of a formal complaint is a step forward in dealing with a social and political problem that has assumed serious proportions. The order is directed at all governments and is an extension of the court’s October 21, 2022, order to Delhi, UP and Uttarakhand to take suo motu action in such cases.

The court had also warned that “any hesitation to act in accordance with this direction will be viewed as contempt of court and appropriate action shall be taken against the erring officers”. The Supreme Court has been engaged with the problem of hate speech for a long time and it has rightly viewed it as a menace that is damaging the secular fabric of the country. Hate speech does not involve only religion but all divisiveness relating to ethnic origin, race, disability, gender or sexual orientation, and all such talk can vitiate society.

Also Read | SC directs all states, UTs to register cases against those making hate speeches even in absence of complaint



Last month, the court said hate speech is part of a vicious cycle and criticised the “silence of the State” over the increasing incidents of hate speech directed at minority communities. But the problem in dealing with hate speech can be seen from the response of the central government in the court. The government asked the court why it was not concerned about hate speech against the majority community. That showed the political dimension of hate speech and how no effective action is taken against it. Hate speech is a major political tool now, used to create polarisation in society, and it often gets government patronage. It used to be dismissed as the irresponsible talk of fringe groups in parties or organisations but even persons holding responsible positions, including Union ministers, resort to it now. It is justified openly and often whataboutery is used to make it sound right. Even the right to free speech is sometimes invoked to defend hate speech, but it is clear that the reasonable restrictions to free speech would make it unlawful and actionable.

A solution to the hate speech problem solely in terms of law is therefore not always adequate and effective, but the law should be part of the solution. There is also the problem that there is no legal definition of hate speech. The Law Commission has suggested that hate speech should be made a criminal offence under the IPC. At present, action, when it is taken, is under Section 295A or Sections 153A and B, and 505 of the IPC, which are not meant to deal with such crimes. Even with these limitations the court’s order is significant and hopefully the directive will have a positive impact.