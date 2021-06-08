Welcome reversal of vaccination policy

The change in vaccination policy, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, is a positive decision and is welcome, though the shift —which is to come into effect from June 21 — should have been made earlier. From a restrictive and flawed policy that pushed much of the responsibility for vaccination to the states, the Modi government has moved closer to the longstanding national policy on vaccination. The vaccination will now be free for all eligible age groups, including those in the 18-44 segment, and the Centre will procure the vaccines and supply them to the states. The earlier policy had mandated that vaccine-makers provide 25 per cent of their production to the states, another 25 per cent to the private sector and 50 per cent to the central government. The states had to pay for the vaccines, and they were also left on their own to procure vaccines from foreign companies.

The policy of leaving the states on their own was made just when a shortage of vaccines was about to hit the country, and the ensuing confusion set the vaccination drive back. The number of vaccinations dropped from 7.75 crore doses in April to about six crore doses in May. Though the Prime Minister has claimed large numbers of vaccinations, it is a fact that just over 3 per cent of the country’s population has been fully vaccinated till now. There was widespread criticism from the public, the media and from the Supreme Court, which censured the government and posed some difficult questions to the Centre. The top court’s strong words and demand for answers and the all-round criticism of the extant vaccination policy amidst a devastating second wave of the pandemic perhaps forced Modi onto national television to announce the policy change.

While there is a new policy, its implementation might again pose questions. Availability of vaccines might still be a problem, although the timing of Modi’s television address suggests that his government is returning to take charge of the vaccination programme just as vaccine supplies are set to get better. The two Indian vaccine-makers have both said that they will step up supplies from July; and there will be new players who would be making both the indigenous Covaxin and other vaccines licensed from foreign companies. While it has done well to reverse a flawed and unjust policy, the PM unfortunately put the blame for its failure on the states and, being on the defensive, sought to portray previous governments as having failed on vaccination programmes while his government alone had succeeded. The PM made a positive announcement. He could have made it gracefully. It must be hoped that with the return to a long-established policy of central responsibility, the vaccines will reach the maximum number of people at the earliest.