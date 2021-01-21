WhatsApp policy change wake-up call

The issue of compromise of personal data on the messaging platform WhatsApp has come into sharp focus with its declared plan to change its privacy policy and terms of service and the controversy that it has generated. A policy update has sought to take away the user’s choice of not sharing their data with other Facebook-owned and third-party apps. Despite the company’s defence, explanations and clarifications, made through messages, advertisements and by other means, there are apprehensions among the users and widespread opposition to the move. The announcement was made on January 6 that it would share data with others from February 6, and users were told to either agree or discontinue using the platform. But following a backlash from the users, the update has been deferred to May.

WhatsApp is used by as many as 400 million Indians and there was a large exodus from it to other platforms like Signal and Telegram after the policy change. Many users had the difficult choice between putting their data at risk and starting all over again. WhatsApp has said that the changes are related to optional business features and that neither it nor Facebook can see personal conversations which are safe and protected by end-to-end encryption. But many questions still remain. The new policy is not applicable to users in Europe, so it is discriminatory. It has also been challenged in the Delhi High Court. The Ministry of Information and Technology has asked WhatsApp to keep Indian users outside the purview of the new policy and has raised a number of questions. These are relevant and call for serious consideration.

Sharing of some data, including business data, with Facebook will weaken the information security of users. The ministry has also said that the sharing of data will enable Facebook and other companies “to make invasive and precise inferences about users.” The lack of choice in the matter for the users is unfair, and the policy would expose a very large segment of Indian citizens to “greater information security risk and vulnerabilities, creating a potential honeypot of information.” The ministry has also sought details of data that WhatsApp collects in India, the nature of profiling of Indian users, and Information about the storage and transmission of data. While WhatsApp needs to answer all these, one weakness that the controversy has exposed is the absence of a data protection law in India. It is because of the existence of a strong data protection law in the European Union (EU) that WhatsApp cannot extend its policy there. The government should enact such a law without delay, for other reasons also.