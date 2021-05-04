Where deaths are mere statistics

The death of at least 24 Covid-19 patients within 24 hours, many of them due to lack of oxygen at the Chamarajanagar government hospital in Karnataka is not just shocking, but also exposes the perils of the absence of a strong leadership in the state to tackle the pandemic. Karnataka’s fight against Covid-19 has faced many pitfalls right from the start with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa failing to rein in his warring ministers during the initial days and then his inability along with that of Health Minister K Sudhakar to evolve a strategy to counter the second wave, though experts had sounded the warning bells long ago. Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner N R Ravi insists that the deaths were not linked to non-availability of oxygen and that the deceased had comorbidities. But the fact remains that all the dead were on oxygen support and it is unlikely that they would all succumb together to their comorbidities in a span of 24 hours. District in-charge minister S Suresh Kumar has now ordered a “death audit” to ascertain the actual cause of demise, but what is the point of locking the stables after the horses have bolted?

The health minister who clearly does not understand the gravity of the situation and has been accused by his own partymen of adopting a casual approach towards the pandemic, has repeatedly assured that there is no scarcity of medical oxygen in the state. But the ground realities are completely different. While two patients died due to lack of oxygen in Kalaburagi recently—local MLA Priyank Kharge puts it at eight—social media is full of horror stories about the difficulties faced by hospitals and the common man to procure oxygen cylinders and concentrators. In October last, six Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plants were sanctioned to Karnataka under PM Cares, but not one of them is operational as yet. While neighbouring Kerala exports surplus oxygen to other states, it is baffling that Karnataka has still not got its basics right, be is hospital or ICU beds, Covid Care Centres, vital medicines or vaccines.

What happened in Chamarajanagar is not only revolting but is a crime against humanity that should not go unpunished. Though we have so far conveniently blamed all drawbacks on systemic failure and allowed the real culprits to go scot-free, it is now time to fix accountability and crack the whip. Recently, the health minister of Jordan resigned after some patients died due to oxygen outage. Unfortunately, we in India are not made up of such high moral fibre. Here, deaths are only statistics.