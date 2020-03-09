Why’s the govt evading discussion?

Nearly two weeks after communal riots rocked north-east Delhi and left over 50 people dead and over 400 injured, the nation’s highest democratic forum is yet to discuss them. Parliament has witnessed uproarious scenes and unfortunate actions like the suspension of some members of the Opposition who demanded a full-fledged discussion on the riots. The government has been obstinate and unrelenting in its stand against an immediate discussion and said it was ready for a debate after Holi. The relevance of the Holi deadline is not known, and it is clear that the government is using evasive tactics to defer a discussion for as long as possible. In fact, the Prime Minister and the Home Minister should have gone to the two Houses of Parliament and made statements suo motu and initiated a discussion if they and the government were concerned about the violence. Instead, the government tried not to talk about it at all.

The government’s unwillingness should be seen in the light of the failure of the organs of State and institutions of government to protect the lives and property of people even in the national capital. Much of the responsibility for this rests with the government. Delhi Police, which functions under the Union Home Ministry, did not act promptly to deal with the riots and its partisan conduct has been exposed. Provocative statements and hate speeches made by many members of the ruling dispensation are thought to have prepared the ground for and even triggered the violence. They are yet to face any action. The violence in the capital was the worst since the anti-Sikh riots of 1984, and apart from the loss of lives, it resulted in large-scale destruction of houses and property and dislocation of people. More importantly, it has increased the fear and the sense of vulnerability in the minority community not only in Delhi but across the country.

It is the responsibility of Parliament to speak for the nation at a time of trauma, extend help, support and solace to the victims and tell them that the country was behind them. It also has to warn the instigators and perpetrators of violence and ensure that action is taken against them. The ruling party’s argument that any discussions should not be held when tensions and fears continue to exist is wrong. That is when Parliament should extend support and give confidence to the victims and the nation. The government has not served the cause of democracy and good governance with its obstructionist position on the matter.