Withdraw order restricting protests

The Karnataka government should immediately withdraw the undemocratic and retrograde order which limited protests in Bengaluru City to the Freedom Park on Seshadri Road, and ensure that every citizen has the right to protest anywhere in the city. A coalition of civil society groups has petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for retraction of the order. The Bengaluru City Police restricted all protests, demonstrations, and marches in the city to Freedom Park through an order in 2021. This was enforced in January 2022. The Karnataka High Court also, while considering a suo moto Public Interest Litigation (PIL), directed the State to regulate protests and restrict all protest-related activities to Freedom Park in the interest of unobstructed traffic. The court said that the traffic jams caused by protests led to loss of working hours and loss of money, citing very high fuel prices.

Protests are basic to democracy, and it is difficult to see how the fundamental right to protest can be restricted in the name of traffic flow in the city. Traffic snarls do not provide a reasonable ground for curbing the right which flows from the right to freedom of speech and expression, to peaceful assembly, association, and free movement under Article 19 of the Constitution. It is discriminatory, too. There is no bar on marriage processions, political rallies and VIP convoys which also obstruct traffic. It is not for the government or the police to decide where people can protest. It makes protest a criminal action. A protest at Freedom Park becomes a drama staged without spectators and without impact, and the government can conveniently ignore it.

Protests are social actions, and they are as much aimed at involvement of their immediate environment as they are directed against some authority or against some decision, action or words which the protesters oppose. The protester wants to engage the community and to bring her point of view to the attention of others. She has the right to do it at a place of her choice where she thinks it will have the best impact. It should be heard and seen by others. The Karnataka order goes against many rulings of the Supreme Court upholding the fundamental right of citizens to right to speech and peaceful assembly and association. When protests can be held only at a designated place in a large city with a population of over 13 million, that amounts to making the protest impossible, because people have to travel long distances for that. More importantly, it means that it is banned in the entire city except that place. The reason for that is flimsy, and it is an authoritarian idea. A citizen is a citizen anywhere in the city, not just in Freedom Park.