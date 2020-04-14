Women bear the brunt, as usual

While there are reports that the nationwide lockdown has led to a decline in the incidence of some categories of crime, it has resulted in an increase in other crimes like domestic violence and child abuse. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has stated that there is a sharp increase in the number of distress calls from women during the lockdown period. It has recorded more than a two-fold increase in such complaints from all over the country. State commissions have also received more complaints.

Some lawyers have written to the Chief Justice of India (CJI) requesting him to take suo motu cognizance of the increase in child abuse cases during this period. These are undesirable social consequences of a government action which could not be avoided, and should cause special concern because dealing with the complaints in the present situation is more difficult than in normal circumstances. Violence against women and children is common in families, but the lockdown has greatly exposed and aggravated the gender inequalities and vulnerabilities in society.

Prolonged lockdowns create more social and economic pressures on people which alter their behaviour. Loss of jobs and salaries, fear for the future and lack of diversions and entertainment act on the minds of people. The pressures are taken out on the weaker and more vulnerable members of the family. Those who belong to the poorer sections of society suffer more. Most of them do not know how and where they should complain. Women are unable to go to safer places during the lockdown.

The police forces, which are busy implementing the lockout, do not have the time to attend to such complaints. Even government agencies and other organisations which take up women’s issues are not in a position to help. Women also have to work more at home during the lockdown, and the added reality of physical and mental violence makes the situation worse.

This is the case not only in India. There are reports from all over the world that there is a sharp increase in domestic violence against women, especially in parts of the world that are under a lockdown. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has said that “all governments should make the prevention and redress of violence against women a key part of their national response plans against COVID-19’’, as there is a “horrifying’’ rise in crimes against them.

The rise in child abuse should receive equal or more attention as children also are easy targets. The fight against coronavirus should receive the highest priority, but ways and means should be found to ensure that it does not lead to greater oppression of the weakest sections of society inside homes.