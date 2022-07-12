Yatra deaths could have been avoided

While the tragedy that struck the Amarnath yatra last week underlines the high risk such large congregations are prone to, it also shows the callous disregard for human life and safety by the authorities. The Amarnath yatra in Kashmir is one of the country’s well-known pilgrimages and it draws pilgrims from all parts of the country. Soon after the yatra started, flash floods caused by a cloudburst washed away the tents near the base camp, leading to the death of at least 17 pilgrims and injuries to many more. Fortunately, some 35 others who had been missing are now reported to be safe. The shrine is located at a high altitude and is accessed by mountainous routes. The yatra had resumed this year after it was suspended for three years for different reasons.

The tragedy cannot be dismissed as an accident of nature alone. J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and the Union Territory administration should be squarely held responsible for the loss of so many lives and so much damage. It was wrong to allow the pilgrimage at a time of uncertain weather in extreme climatic conditions. The duration of the pilgrimage has varied from year to year. The weather authorities in Srinagar have said that the automatic weather station could not catch highly localised rainfall and there was no means of measuring the rainfall in the remote area. The Amarnath cave is surrounded by glaciers and there was the possibility of aggravated weather events, given climate change. The administrators did not reckon with the vagaries of weather in their plans for the event. Tents were allowed to be pitched at the same place where there was a flash flood last year. The administration ignored the need for more automated weather stations along the route and to have disaster relief groups in every batch of pilgrims. The number of pilgrims was many times the safe number recommended by an expert committee.

The calendar of social and religious events was traditionally drawn up in the country in accordance with the known and established weather patterns of the area where they happened. But the disruption of weather patterns and the possibility of unexpected events might necessitate rescheduling of many events in accordance with the new climate order. But whenever the events have to be held, the authorities have the responsibility to ensure their safe conduct. The weather forecasting facilities should be strengthened everywhere, especially in places where the weather is extreme. The necessary logistics and infrastructure should be in place. The Kashmir administration wanted to impress the Centre, and perhaps the world, with the successful conduct and management of a large pilgrimage amidst militancy, but it failed to ensure the safety and well-being of the pilgrims.