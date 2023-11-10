Fix the flaws in fertiliser taxation

2. Two major components of the fertiliser supply chain are taxed under two different regimes: one under GST and the other under the pre-GST regime. All finished fertilisers, such as urea and di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), are taxed under GST at 5%. Most RMs are also covered under GST. However, natural gas (NG), used for the manufacture of all domestic urea, is taxed under the pre-GST regime. Electricity, a utility intrinsic to the fertiliser-making process, is also kept outside GST. This results in a cascading effect on the cost of these two major inputs. Gas companies like Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Limited (OIL) are outside the GST ambit and can’t claim credit for the taxes paid on their purchases of inputs, consumables, and equipment, leading to a higher price. Even as NG attracts no central excise duty (CED) on supplies to fertiliser plants, its delivered cost is boosted by VAT, which can be as high as 24.5% in Andhra Pradesh.