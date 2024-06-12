Focus diplomacy on China, Pakistan

However, there appears to be a sliver of hope to restore ties. Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, whose party the PML-N is now in power in Pakistan, recently conceded that Gen. Pervez Musharraf violated the Lahore Declaration signed between him and PM Atal Behari Vajpayee. While the new government may not want to be seen as making the first move at restoring ties, it should reciprocate if Islamabad reaches out. Sharif still seems the best bet for the two neighbours to get relations back on track. India simply cannot afford to have two hostile nuclear-armed neighbours in perpetuity along its borders.