Focus on social sector allocations

The prevailing development strategy among official/policy circles tends to favour capital investment and its promotion, aligned with the trickle down theory of development. The government provides various tax breaks, lower bank lending rates, and incentives for production, such as the production-linked incentive scheme, enabling the retention of profits. The criterion of ‘quality of expenditure’ has often been framed as an increase in capital expenditure as against the revenue expenditure. However, the outcome has been slow and declining growth in standard employment and skilling programmes, with a persistent mismatch between available and needed skills. Furthermore, this incentive framework has led to increasing returns for entrepreneurs and capital investors while offering proportionately low returns to labour. This phenomenon of ‘job-loss’ growth, combined with ‘jobless growth’ has only deepened inequality. Meanwhile, social sector requirements have been neglected, overshadowed by the simplistic notion that users must pay for the goods and services they consume—an idea that appeals to the middle and aspirational classes.