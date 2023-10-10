Focus on students’ mental health

In our competitive, globalised world, where both spouses in most families are career-driven, spending quality time with their children becomes challenging for many parents. However, they expect colleges and universities to fully address their wards’ personal and academic needs. Such an approach is deemed unacceptable and unfair by many educational institutions. It is unacceptable as it increases the demand on institutions’ human resources and financial stability; it is unfair because parents come across as unwilling partners in the education process, shying away from their significant parental obligations. While institutions must acknowledge the seriousness of mental health issues, their resources are often inadequate. Many institutions in India will not be able to shoulder such huge responsibilities.