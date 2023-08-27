Food inflation is painful for most, don’t ridicule them

Given this, Bhuse’s comment, and other similar comments made on rising food prices, are insensitive. There is, of course, some sense in the first part of his comment — that those driving around in a Rs 10-lakh vehicle can afford to pay a little more for onions. But as the latest National Family and Health Survey points out, only 7.5 per cent of Indian households own a car, and the proportion that owns a vehicle worth Rs 10-lakh is even less. They may be able to afford to pay slightly higher prices than usual for tomatoes and onions, but it is in fact this lot that complains the loudest when prices go up. So, it wasn’t surprising that tomatoes were recently sold at cheaper than market rates in some well-to-do localities of the National Capital Region.