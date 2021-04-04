For government's sake, drink!

We usually treat tipplers with scorn, but maybe it’s time we changed our view, considering their role in keeping the government afloat (in revenues, I mean), especially during the pandemic. Even as various businesses hit rock-bottom, tipplers contributed to the exchequer, one peg after another, so much so that the excise department almost met its revenue target for last year – the one shining sector at a time when the state’s GSDP contracted by 2.6%.

Though the sudden, nationwide lockdown last year led to a near-complete halt in economic activity for much of last year, the collection of excise duty on alcohol had touched a whopping Rs 20,900 crore by February-end. Perhaps confident that liquor lovers will not let him down, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has, in his budget proposals for this year, increased the target to Rs 24,580 crore, which will account for 20% of the state’s tax revenues for 2021-22. If the taxes alone account for such a huge amount, one can easily imagine the size of the liquor industry.

Over the years, the excise department has emerged as the favourite whipping boy of the government, with successive chief ministers increasing the duty on alcohol every time there is a need to raise resources. Liquor consumers often complain that it is unfair to single them out to bear this heavy tax burden and cross-subsidise other sections of society, but at the end of the day, they do not shy away from their ‘responsibility’ at all.

For instance, on the second day after the lockdown was lifted in May last, the state logged an all-time high sale of Rs 197 crore on a single day, breaking a 2019 record of Rs 170 crore. Karnataka is the second-largest consumer of alcohol in India, guzzling down 12% of the liquor sold in the country. Tamil Nadu, with 13%, is No 1.

With the government constantly raising the tax bar, consumption has witnessed a dip in the past few months, leading to tremendous pressure on the excise department to bridge the revenue gap. The department, in turn, sets high targets for wine stores, bars and pubs, even imposing fines on those that fail to meet the mark. In other words, the State is officially in the business of encouraging its citizens to drink more alcohol so that it can shore up its revenues. But liquor bar owners are at their wit’s end trying to figure out how to make their patrons down an extra peg.

To add to the woes of the excise department, the Karnataka State Temperance Board wakes up once in a while to organise public awareness programmes on the ill-effects of alcohol. The Board, which believes that there is something fundamentally wrong about the idea of the government earning money from alcohol business, favours total prohibition in Karnataka -- on the lines of Bihar.

And then there is the traffic police to contend with. While on the one hand, the excise department is leaving no stone unturned to boost sales, the stringent action and heavy fines against drunken driving is meant to have exactly the opposite effect. Whilst the traffic police goes to town with details of the huge fines collected, hoping to dissuade motorists from driving under the influence of alcohol, the excise department grudgingly rues the loss of revenue. Both have their own targets to meet.

Drinkers, on their part, are oblivious to all this confusion and are busy in their own world, filling up the state’s coffers, first in the form of excise duty and again in the form of traffic penalty. And before you call somebody a kudka (drunkard), think twice, for almost a quarter of the state’s revenue comes from tipplers’ pockets. Alcohol may be harmful to one’s well-being, but it is definitely good for the state’s financial health. The poorer you become, the richer the government gets.

(M Gautham Machaiah has traversed across print, electronic and digital media donning both journalist and corporate robes @GauthamMachaiah)