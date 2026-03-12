Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Foreign policy belongs in Parliament, not Modi’s campaign trail

Foreign policy belongs in Parliament, not Modi’s campaign trail

Modi’s rally remarks reveal how electoral compulsions are overshadowing Parliament’s role as the custodian of democratic dialogue in times of crisis
Manoj Kumar Jha
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 05:28 IST
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 05:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Narendra ModiParliamentOpinionforeign policy

Follow us on :

Follow Us